Sudan: Tradition of Ramadhan street feasts disrupted by war

Shafaqna English- War in Sudan has cast a shadow over the holy month of Ramadhan, disrupting a cherished tradition of community meals shared on the streets.

For generations, Sudanese families have observed “Al-Dhara,” a custom where residents set out tables laden with food, inviting neighbors and passersby to break their fast together. The word “Al-Dhara” itself translates to “support” or “protection,” reflecting the spirit of solidarity and social connection fostered by these gatherings.

But this year, the sounds of gunfire and shelling have replaced the festive atmosphere that once accompanied these street Iftars, the evening meal marking the end of the daily Ramadhan fast.

Sources: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com

