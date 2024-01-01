Harvard Law School body labels Israel’s war on Gaza a ‘genocide’

Shafaqna English- Harvard Law School’s student government has labelled Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide, in an open letter demanding the US university divest from Israel.

“Harvard Law School Student Government formally calls upon HMC to divest completely from weapons manufacturers, firms, academic programs, corporations, and all other institutions that aid the ongoing illegal occupation of Palestine and the genocide of Palestinians,” the student body said in an open letter posted on the university website.

Student government body has demanded the university’s $50bn endowment divest from Israel, citing its war on Gaza.

Sources: Middle East Eye

