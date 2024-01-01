Entertainment Events for celebrating Eid Al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

The General Entertainment Authority has issued Eid Al-Fitr events details, featuring a wide range of activities such as fireworks displays, music concerts, theatrical performances and more. The events are set to take place in various regions of the Kingdom.

Fireworks will light up the sky at 9 p.m. daily, beginning on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr. A series of theatrical performances featuring Arab actors will also be showcased.

The Eid Al-Fitr events will also include eight music concerts held in different cities.

The “Eid Destination” event will take place at Jeddah Promenade for 10 days, featuring distinctive folk shows, musical concerts, entertaining performances and interactive activities.

Source:Arab News