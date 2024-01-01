English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 24th night of Ramadan

0

Shafaqna English SICM Mahfil Ali organized a live program on the 24th night of Ramadan with the lecture of Shaykh Ali Raza Khaki.

Event Details:

Children’s programme

Qur’an

Du’a Iftitah & last 10 nights

Short talk

Salaat

Iftar

Speaker:

Shaykh Ali Raza Khaki completed a BEng in Biomedical Engineering and a MSc in Computer Science at the University of Birmingham before beginning his seminary studies at the Al-Mahdi Institute. Upon graduating from AMI, he went on to complete an MA in Islamic Studies at the University of Birmingham in 2020.

