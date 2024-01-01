Shafaqna top news stories (3 April 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (3 April 2024) April 3, 2024 | 9:36 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 3 April 2024: Entertainment Events for celebrating Eid Al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia [Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 24th night of Ramadan Islamic Laws on fasting: Kaffarah for a fasting person who intentionally invalidates… [Exclusive Video] Recitation of the Holy Quran 32:17 Sudan: Tradition of Ramadhan street feasts disrupted by war Qatar gears up to launch three business events in 2024 White House hosts scaled-down iftar event to celebrate Ramadhan after several leaders… Number of foreign tourists rose 120% in post-war Afghanistan Palestinian prisoners living ‘never-ending nightmare’ in Israeli prison this Ramadhan Iraq: Smart- eco-friendly project in Baghdad focuses оn providing green spaces-smart technology British lawmaker demands investigation into whether UK-supplied arms used in Israeli attack… Iraq: Annual inflation rate increased by 0.6 percent The Quran graph: “And give good tidings to the believers” [Photos] Kadhimiyyah: Qadr Night in shrine of Imam Kadhim (AS) [Video] Najaf Ashraf: Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) Qadr Night in Karbala [Photos] [Photos] Qadr Night in Najaf Ashraf Imam Ali’s (AS) Advice to Imam Hassan (AS): “Bear yourself towards your… Pakistan and gendered based violence [Video] Ramadhan Dua [Day 23]