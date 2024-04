Shafaqna English- Iranian volleyball player Bardia Saadat avoided any injuries after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday,Tasnim reported.

The player is part of the Brand Group Alanya Belediyespor team and the incident took place in Alanya.

Saadat was transported to the hospital in an ambulance and was released after receiving medical care.

A city bus hit Saadat’s vehicle from behind.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com