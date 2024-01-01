Adidas ordered to stop selling German jerseys evoking Nazi symbols

Shafaqna English- As per a report by Anadolu Ajans , Adidas will not include the number 44 on Germany’s EURO 2024 football shirts due to concerns that it is reminiscent of the Nazi SS emblem, as indicated by the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

“We will block the number 44 as quickly as possible,” stated by Adidas spokesperson Oliver Bruggen on Monday.

Bruggen stated that the German sports clothing brand has workers from “100 different nations” and promotes diversity while “actively against xenophobia, anti-Semitism, violence and hatred in all forms.”

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com