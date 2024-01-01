English Premier League: Man City 4-1 Aston Villa, Foden hat-tricked

Shafaqna English- Phil Foden scored an incredible hat-trick as Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium to maintain pressure on their competitors for the title, reported by Sky Sports.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were benched for the Premier League champions, but it didn’t hinder their performance. Rodri scored first, with Jhon Duran equalizing, but it was the Foden show from then on as he dominated the game against Villa.

A free kick near the end of the first half, a beautiful finish shortly after the 60th minute, and a powerful shot from outside the box – it was a brilliant performance as he surpassed 20 goals for the season with his second hat trick of the year. No Haaland, no issue for Pep Guardiola.

