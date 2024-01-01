English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

English Premier League: Man City 4-1 Aston Villa, Foden hat-tricked

0

Shafaqna English- Phil Foden scored an incredible hat-trick as Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium to maintain pressure on their competitors for the title, reported by Sky Sports.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were benched for the Premier League champions, but it didn’t hinder their performance. Rodri scored first, with Jhon Duran equalizing, but it was the Foden show from then on as he dominated the game against Villa.

A free kick near the end of the first half, a beautiful finish shortly after the 60th minute, and a powerful shot from outside the box – it was a brilliant performance as he surpassed 20 goals for the season with his second hat trick of the year. No Haaland, no issue for Pep Guardiola.

Source: Sky Sports

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Draw Is Made

rahman samadreza

Real Madrid-Manchester City reach quarterfinals

rahman samadreza

England: Haaland scored 5 goals against Luton Town

rahman samadreza

UEFA Champions League: Man City 3-1 Copenhagen

rahman samadreza

Sky Sports: Klopp is leaving Liverpool by the end of the season

rahman samadreza

Ederson Awarded “The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2023”

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.