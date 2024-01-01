What are the best food for Iftar and Sahoor in Ramadan?

Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- During Ramadan, it’s important to consume balanced meals for both Iftar (the meal to break the fast at sunset) and Sahoor (the pre-dawn meal before fasting begins). Here are some nutritious options:
For Iftar:
Dates: Traditionally eaten to break the fast due to their natural sugars, providing a quick source of energy.
Soup: Warm and hydrating, soup helps replenish fluids lost during the day.
Protein-rich foods: Such as grilled chicken, fish, or lentils, to help rebuild muscles.
Complex carbohydrates: Whole grains like brown rice or quinoa provide sustained energy.
Vegetables: Incorporate a variety of vegetables for fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Fruit: Fresh fruits provide natural sugars and hydration.
For Sahoor:
Complex carbohydrates: Whole grain bread, oats, or barley provide long-lasting energy throughout the day.
Protein: Eggs, yogurt, or lean meats help keep you feeling full longer.
Healthy fats: Avocado, nuts, and seeds can help sustain energy levels.
Hydration: Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration during the day.
Fruits and vegetables: Incorporate fruits and vegetables for fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
It’s also important to avoid overly salty, spicy, or fried foods, as they can lead to thirst and discomfort during fasting hours. Additionally, be mindful of portion sizes to prevent overeating.