Al Nassr win at Saudi league with Ronaldo’s second hat-trick in 3 days

Shafaqna English- According to Aljazeera, Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals in a game for the second time in just 3 days as Al Nassr crushed Abha 8-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

The five time Ballon d’Or winner netted a hat-trick and notched two assists in the opening half for the nine time Saudi Arabian titleholders on Tuesday.

The hat-trick was his third in the league season after scoring a treble in Saturday’s 5-1 victory against Al Tai. He is currently top of the league with 29 goals.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

 

