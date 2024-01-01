Seyyed Mohammad Khatami: “The United Nations Security Council should condemn the violation of international norms by Israel.”

SHAFAQNA- Former Iranian President Seyyed Mohammad Khatami stated in a statement: “It is the responsibility of international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to condemn the genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza, as well as the violation of international norms by Israel and to prevent it from continuing its aggression in Gaza and repeated violations of international law.”

He emphasized: “Israel continues to expand the scope of its crimes, and this time, with the cowardly attack on the diplomatic center of Iran in Syria, which is immune under international law, some of our dear compatriots were martyred.”

While expressing condolences and wishing for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and the preservation of Iran’s right to react to this crime while considering the long-term interests of Iran and the region, it is the responsibility of international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to condemn the genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza, as well as the violation of international norms by Israel and to prevent it from continuing its aggression in Gaza and repeated violations of international law.

Source: Shafaqna Persian