Shafaqna English- The Labour Party has cut ties with one of the UK’s most prominent Muslim organisations after the government’s communities secretary, Michael Gove, said the non-profit would be investigated for extremism.

The organisation, Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) is known for its work on tackling Islamophobia and discrimination faced by Muslim communities around the country.

Labour told The Telegraph on Monday that it had adopted a policy “not to engage” after Gove identified the organisation as “Islamist”.

MEND has said that Labour’s decision will risk alienating Muslim voters, particularly as Labour MPs have previously attended events organised by the group.

