UN experts: In Gaza, world is witnessing first genocide shown in real time

Shafaqna English- UN experts condemned the wholesale destruction and killing at Al-Shifa Hospital following a two-week siege and urged nations to use all their powers to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza. They issued the following statement:

“We are appalled by the massacre of civilians by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. The world is witnessing the first genocide shown in real time to the world by its victims and unfathomably justified by Israel as compliant with the laws of war.

In the wake of the two-week siege and destruction of Al-Shifa Hospital, in which health workers and patients were among those reportedly killed, we urge UN Member States to implement all possible diplomatic, political and economic measures, and legal processes, to stop this horror. The extent of the atrocity is still unable to be fully documented due to its scale and gravity – and clearly represents the most horrific assault on Gaza’s hospitals.

Sources: Ohchr.org

www.shafaqna.com