Survey: Most Americans believe speech opposing Israel’s right to exist should be allowed

Shafaqna English- A new survey has found that the majority of Americans polled believe that expressing opposition to Israel’s right to exist should be allowed in the United States.

The poll, conducted by the Pew Research Center, found that 58 percent of Americans hold the view that opposing Israel’s right to exist should be allowed, while 17 percent felt that it should not be allowed.

The poll also found that 61 percent of Americans similarly believe that opposition to Palestinian statehood should be allowed.

A larger majority of Americans, 70 percent, say that expressing support for “Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state” should be allowed.

