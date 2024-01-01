[Video clip] “Write down, I am an Arab”

Shafaqna English- TAFL center (teaching Arabic as a foreign language) at the University of Alexandria in Egypt, shared with its students and its public a poem composed by the great Palestinian Mahmoud Darwish “Write down, I am an Arab” (Sajil Ana Arabi) to celebrate the International Day of the Arabic Language on December 18.

Habiba Ihab, a student at the French language and literature department in Alexandria, Egypt, who is a part of the team at the TAFL center, has permitted us to share the video clip on Shafaqna outlets on the occasion of International Quds Day.

