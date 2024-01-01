English
Qatar Tourism announces lineup of entertainment during Eid Al Fitr

Shafaqna English- Qatar Tourism has announced a lineup of entertainment during Eid Al Fitr.

The head of the Events and Festivals Technical Support section at Qatar Tourism Hamad Al Khaja expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors from neighbouring GCC countries at the Abu Samra Border with special Eidya packages that will enhance their stay in Qatar during this holiday,” Al Khaja said.

“These family-friendly events testify to Qatar’s ongoing commitment towards being a leading family tourist destination in the region.”

Sources: Dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

