Shafaqna English- When the fasting month approaches in Afghanistan, two things stand out more than anything else: the soaring prices of food and clothing in the markets, and the increase in the presence of powerful beggars in every alley and corner in cities.

Sometimes, the persistence and insistence of beggars in soliciting money from passersby make it difficult for people to walk in the streets and markets.

Sources: Hasht-E Subh

www.shafaqna.com