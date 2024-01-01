Descendance of the Holy Quran in the Holy Month of Ramadhan

Shafaqna English | by Haruna Djamanca- Allah Almighty and Exalted, narrates to us in God’s glorious Quran when and how God revealed the Holy Quran in Verse 185 of Surah Al-Baqarah, saying: “The Month of Ramadhan in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of the guidance and the criterion.”

Hearing this Verse the mind begins to inquire about the type of revelation is talked about here, since History tells us that the Quran was revealed to the Prophet (PBUH) for a period of 22 years, and most of the Verses were revealed when or after an incident occurs.

There are some like Sheikh Al-Saduq who believe that the Quran was revealed in Laylatul-Qadr which is the night of fate at once from Beit Al-Mamur to the heart of the Prophet (PBUH). (1)

However, there are scholars like Sheikh Mufid who believes that the Quran was revealed verse by verse to the Prophet (PBUH) not all at once. (2)

In conclusion to their opinions, we can say that, there are two types of revelation of the Quran: A Gradual revelation and a Piecemeal revelation.

The best witness for Sheikh Al-Saduq argument is a Verse in Quran that said: “Do not move your tongue with it to hasten it. Indeed, upon Us is its collection and its Recitation,” Surah Al-Qiamah, Verses (16-17).

The Prophet (PBUH) would sometimes recite the Quran before Gabriel (AS). The reason for this, as some scholars said, was that it was the result of his fear of forgetfulness. From here, some people were confused, saying why are you attributing forgetfulness to the Prophet? They replied, saying that the Prophet’s (PBUH) recitation before Grabiel (AS) was not necessarily due to his forgetfulness, which is impossible since he will not be trusted to transmit the message of God but rather that this was a result from his sense of responsibility and his fear of not delivering what God Almighty had commanded him to do so.

As for the other type of revelation it was Piecemeal, meaning that when an incident occurred, Gabriel would come and inform the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) of God’s Command or Probation that he must carry out in the first place.

