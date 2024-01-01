Shafaqna top news stories (4 April 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (4 April 2024) April 4, 2024 | 11:55 PMApril 5, 2024 | 10:26 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 4 April 2024: London’s Mayor calls for immediate pause to UK arms exports to Israel… UK: Prime Minister faces pressure to halt selling weapons to Israel Islamic Laws on fasting: Kaffarah for invalidating a fast by having sexual… [Video clip] “Write down, I am an Arab” Escalating presence of beggars in cities of Afghanistan during Ramadhan Qatar Tourism announces lineup of entertainment during Eid Al Fitr How important is Halal market in the world? Book: The Miracle of Ramadan Does Pakistan education system need a paradigm shift? Survey: Most Americans believe speech opposing Israel’s right to exist should be… UN experts: In Gaza, world is witnessing first genocide shown in real… UK: Labour Party cuts ties with major Muslim organisation labelled ‘Islamist’ by… Dua of Day 24 of Ramadhan [Video] USA: Harvard Law School body labels Israel’s war on Gaza a ‘genocide’ Ex-President: “UNSC should condemn violation of international norms by Israel” Al-Nassr win with Ronaldo’s second hat-trick in 3 days