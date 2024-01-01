UK: Prime Minister face pressure to halt selling weapons to Israel

Shafaqna English-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing pressure to to halt selling weapons to Israel .

With more than 33,000 Palestinians killed so far in Israel’s military operation in Gaza, according to Gaza’s health ministry, the deaths of three British aid workers there this week may be what ultimately changes the course of the United Kingdom’s foreign policy.

Three opposition parties and some MPs in the governing Conservative Party said on Wednesday the British government should consider suspending arms sales.

The Liberal Democrats called for arms exports to Israel to be suspended, while the Scottish National Party also backed that move and said parliament should be recalled from its Easter break to discuss the crisis.

The main opposition Labour Party, which polls suggest will form the next government after elections expected later this year, said the government should suspend arms sales if lawyers found that Israel had broken international law.

“It’s important now that, that advice is published so that we can all be clear that if there has been a breach in international humanitarian law – and I must say that I do have very serious concerns – that arm sales are suspended,” David Lammy, Labour’s foreign policy chief, told reporters.

On Wednesday, more than 600 legal experts in the U.K. sent a 17-page letter to Sunak, urging him to halt British arms exports to Israel. The signatories include three retired U.K. Supreme Court judges, and their letter reads like a legal opinion, with footnotes and citations. It was first published by the Guardian newspaper.

The UK government is legally obliged to heed the International Court of Justice’s conclusion that there is a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza, the letter says.

British jurists nevertheless wrote in their letter to Sunak: “The provision of military assistance and material to Israel may render the UK complicit in genocide as well as serious breaches of [International Humanitarian Law].”

Source: Al Jazeera , NPR