London Mayor calls for immediate pause UK arms exports to Israel over Gaza killings

Shafaqna English- The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, called on the UK government to immediately pause arms exports to Israel, after aid workers were killed in Gaza.

In the video message, Khan – London’s first Muslim mayor – highlighted that 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s war on the enclave in October, including 13,000 children.

Leading British officials have called on the UK government to take a tougher line against Israel after John Chapman, 57, James Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47 – all former British servicemen – were killed in an Israeli drone strike on their vehicle on Monday.

Sources: New Arab

