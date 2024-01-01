English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

London Mayor calls for immediate pause UK arms exports to Israel over Gaza killings

0

Shafaqna English- The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, called on the UK government to immediately pause arms exports to Israel, after aid workers were killed in Gaza.

In the video message, Khan – London’s first Muslim mayor – highlighted that 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s war on the enclave in October, including 13,000 children.

Leading British officials have called on the UK government to take a tougher line against Israel after John Chapman, 57, James Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47 – all former British servicemen – were killed in an Israeli drone strike on their vehicle on Monday.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: Prime Minister face pressure to halt selling weapons to Israel

nasibeh yazdani

Survey: Most Americans believe speech opposing Israel’s right to exist should be allowed

leila yazdani

UN experts: In Gaza, world is witnessing first genocide shown in real time

leila yazdani

USA: Harvard Law School body labels Israel’s war on Gaza a ‘genocide’

nafiseh yazdani

White House hosts scaled-down Iftar after several leaders declined invitation

leila yazdani

Palestinian prisoners living ‘never-ending nightmare’ in Israeli prison this Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.