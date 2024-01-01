English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Oxfam: People in northern Gaza are being forced to survive on 245 calories per day

0

Shafaqna English- People in northern Gaza are being forced to survive on an average of just 245 calories per day, international NGO Oxfam said.

The average calorie intake represents less than 12% of an adult’s average daily calorie needs — and that does not take into account access to proper nutrition.

“For the little fruits and vegetables still available, extreme price rises due to scarcity have put them out of reach for most people. Specialized nutrition products and centers to treat malnourished children are also difficult or impossible to find,” the press release said.

Oxfam said children are already dying from starvation and malnutrition.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Muslim Americans organise solidarity iftar with Gaza outside White House

leila yazdani

London’s Mayor calls for immediate pause to UK arms exports to Israel over Gaza killings

nafiseh yazdani

Survey: Most Americans believe speech opposing Israel’s right to exist should be allowed

leila yazdani

UN’s experts in Gaza say world is witnessing first genocide shown in real time

leila yazdani

USA: Harvard Law School body labels Israel’s war on Gaza a ‘genocide’

nafiseh yazdani

White House hosts scaled-down Iftar after several leaders declined invitation

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.