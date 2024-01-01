Oxfam: People in northern Gaza are being forced to survive on 245 calories per day

Shafaqna English- People in northern Gaza are being forced to survive on an average of just 245 calories per day, international NGO Oxfam said.

The average calorie intake represents less than 12% of an adult’s average daily calorie needs — and that does not take into account access to proper nutrition.

“For the little fruits and vegetables still available, extreme price rises due to scarcity have put them out of reach for most people. Specialized nutrition products and centers to treat malnourished children are also difficult or impossible to find,” the press release said.

Oxfam said children are already dying from starvation and malnutrition.

