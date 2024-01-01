Political tensions seen persisting after first Kuwait parliamentary election under new emir

Shafaqna English- Kuwait’s first parliamentary election since Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, assumed power in December has resulted in few changes, indicating that ongoing tensions between government and lawmakers that have paralysed decision-making are likely to persist.

The results of Thursday’s poll showed only 11 new members of parliament, out of a total of 50 elected MPs in the Arab state.

The new emir is keen to push through economic reforms after protracted deadlock between appointed governments and elected parliaments hindered progress.

