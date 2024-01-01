English
Political tensions seen persisting after first Kuwait parliamentary election under new emir

Shafaqna English- Kuwait’s first parliamentary election since Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, assumed power in December has resulted in few changes, indicating that ongoing tensions between government and lawmakers that have paralysed decision-making are likely to persist.

The results of Thursday’s poll showed only 11 new members of parliament, out of a total of 50 elected MPs in the Arab state.
The new emir is keen to push through economic reforms after protracted deadlock between appointed governments and elected parliaments hindered progress.

Sources: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

