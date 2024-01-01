Muslim Americans organise solidarity iftar with Gaza outside White House

Shafaqna English- Muslim Americans gathered outside the White House on Thursday for an Iftar event in solidarity with Gaza.

Over 100 people congregated in Lafayette Park, just across from the presidential residence.

Attendees broke their fast seated on the ground, sharing the food they had brought. Organizers also provided water and dates to assist in breaking the fast with the evening adhan, or call to prayer.

The gathering came two days after President Joe Biden hosted a scaled-down fast-breaking event with several members of the Muslim community at the White House.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

