God’s Hospitality

Shafaqna English | by Haruna Djamanca- The blessed month of Ramadan has a distinguish peculiarities and blessings, and if all the trees in the world were to become Pen to write the virtues of this month, it would not have been able to record all the blessings and virtues mentioned for this great month.

Therefore, a person must know the value and virtues of this month first and foremost in order to be able to take advantage of the opportunity available to him in this month because if he doesn’t, it can be the cause of his loss and regret on the Day of Judgment, which is not befitting to us as Muslims and followers of Ahl al- Bayt, peace be upon them.

Let’s speak a little bit about what it means to be the Almighty’s guest since that has great divine benefits.

When we receive news that the president or a famous person invites us, we expect excellent and special things from his hospitality, so we dress and adorn ourselves with our best decorations and do our best to be worthy of this invitation.

What about if we are invited by the Lord of the Worlds, whose mercy extends over everything and who is self-sufficient, and the absolutely compassionate.

In order not to miss this great opportunity of being in the hospitality of Allah, we must be qualified and fit to receive this invitation. We can achieve this by being “self-accountable”.

This step is obligatory before, during and after the month of Ramadan, and it is not something that is reserved only for people who want to be good conduct, but it must be done by everyone who wants to be a servant of Allah, as the Prophet (PBUH) said to Abu Dharr al-Ghifari :

“O Abu Dharr, judge yourself before you are judged, it will be easier for you tomorrow, weigh yourself before you are weighed, and prepare for the greatest exposure on that day when you will be presented without hiding anything from Allah.”(1)

