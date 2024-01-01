English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UNHRC demands halt to arms sales to Israel

0

Shafaqna English- The UN Human Rights Council issues a strongly worded call for an immediate cessation of all arms sales to Israel.

The resolution, approved with 28 out of 47 member states of the council voting in favor, six against, and 13 abstentions, signifies the first instance of the United Nations’ primary human rights body taking a stance on the deadliest Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israeli ambassador to the UN in Geneva, denounced the resolution as “a stain for the Human Rights Council and for the UN as a whole.”

Sources: Al Mayadeen 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

War in Gaza deprived Palestinians of beloved Ramadhan rituals-traditions

nafiseh yazdani

Muslim Americans organise solidarity iftar with Gaza outside White House

leila yazdani

Oxfam: People in northern Gaza are being forced to survive on 245 calories per day

leila yazdani

London’s Mayor calls for immediate pause to UK arms exports to Israel over Gaza killings

nafiseh yazdani

Survey: Most Americans believe speech opposing Israel’s right to exist should be allowed

leila yazdani

UN’s experts in Gaza say world is witnessing first genocide shown in real time

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.