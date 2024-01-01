UNHRC demands halt to arms sales to Israel

Shafaqna English- The UN Human Rights Council issues a strongly worded call for an immediate cessation of all arms sales to Israel.

The resolution, approved with 28 out of 47 member states of the council voting in favor, six against, and 13 abstentions, signifies the first instance of the United Nations’ primary human rights body taking a stance on the deadliest Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israeli ambassador to the UN in Geneva, denounced the resolution as “a stain for the Human Rights Council and for the UN as a whole.”

Sources: Al Mayadeen

