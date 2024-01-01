English
International Shia News Agency
War in Gaza deprived Palestinians of beloved Ramadhan rituals-traditions

Shafaqna English- Gazans long accustomed to abundant banquets, colorful street decorations and twinkling fairy lights during the holy month of Ramadhan are instead enduring famine-like conditions, the destruction of their homes and the loss of loved ones.

Yara Mahdi, a 19-year-old student in southern Gaza, said the Ramadan she knew and cherished from her childhood is a fading memory because of the destruction, displacement and shortages of food and essential supplies caused by the war.

“Ramadan in Gaza used to be the most wonderful time of the year, my most beloved month,” Mahdi told Arab News. “It was a time for family gatherings, bountiful feasts, and nights filled with laughter, love and life. Not the images you see today.”

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

