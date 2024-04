Shafaqna English- An Iraqi refugee in Sweden who repeatedly desecrating the Quran last year has been arrested in Norway and now faces deportation back to Sweden.

Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi who burned Korans at a slew of protests in Sweden over the summer, told AFP last week that he had left Sweden for Norway, where he planned to seek asylum.

According to a ruling by the Oslo District Court, Momika was arrested on March 28 — a day after he arrived.

Sources: AL Jazeera

