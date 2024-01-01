English
UK:Liverpool vs Sheffield United match paused to allow Muslim players to break their fast

Shafaqna English-The match between Liverpool and Sheffield United was paused to allow Muslim players to break their fast in Ramadan .

The Reds had already taken an early lead through Darwin Nunez when, around 25 minutes in, the match official ordered a brief pause for Iftar.

At Anfield, Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Anel Ahmedhodzic were able to break their fast on the touchline, with the stoppage met with applause from supporters in attendance.

Mail Sport’s Aadam Patel shared a clip of the stoppage on social media, and noted separately that fans had taken advantage of the pause in play.

