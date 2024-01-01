English
120,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- At least 120,000 Palestinians performed the fourth Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadhan at the Aqsa Mosque, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 120,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer today at the holy shrine.

Tens of thousands of worshipers have headed to the holy site since the morning hours to observe Laylat al-Qadr.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier Friday, 65,000 Palestinians performed the Fajr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

