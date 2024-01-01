UK: Bradford Muslim-Jewish leaders join forces for Ramadhan event

Shafaqna English- leaders from the Muslim and Jewish communities in Bradford held an interfaith iftar on Wednesday evening, to celebrate the diversity of this part of West Yorkshire.

Laurence Saffer, the president of the Leeds Jewish representative council, described the similarities between practising Islam and Judaism and said it was important to attend the iftar – the evening meal held by Muslims observing Ramadan – because “it’s what we do”.

Addressing the 80-strong audience at the community centre by the historic Lister Mills – the world’s largest silk factory at the height of the city’s industrial past – he said: “I talk about the elephant in the room, which is Israel and the Palestinians. We have to talk about what we believe. Because when the Jewish community talks and somebody asks me, ‘does the Jewish community believe that the Palestinians have the right to self determination?’, the answer is a resounding yes. We do. We fully support that.

“When members of the Muslim community are asked, ‘do you believe that the Jewish people are entitled to self-determination?’, the answer invariably is yes, we do. We respect your rights.

