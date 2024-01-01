Seizing opportunity of night of Eid al-Fitr

Shafaqna English | by Haruna Djamanca- Some might think the blessed month of Ramadan ends on the night of Eid al-Fitr and overlook its virtue, which results in them missing a great opportunity the night has to offer, due to their inattentiveness, and not knowing about the importance of the night.

Therefore, we would like to shed light and narrate the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) on the virtues of this night, and how our role models (IMAMS), Peace be Upon them, used to pay attention to this night by doing some special type of Prayers that were transmitted from them.

The Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and his family, said in the virtue of the night of Eid al-Fitr, “Allah has a choice of all that He has created, but His chosen nights are the nights of Fridays, the fifteenth night of Shaban, the night of Determination Power or (Qadr), and the two nights of Eid.” (1)

In another narration, Imam Musa ibn Ja’far al-Kadhim, peace be upon him, narrated that Imam Ali, the commander of the faithful peace be upon him, used to say: “I like it when a man dedicates himself in four nights of the year: The night of al-Fitr, the night of the sacrifice, the fifteenth night of Sha’ban, and the first night of Rajab.” (2)

The deeds reported from Ahl al-Bayt, peace be upon them, were from Ali ibn Tawus in a Book called the deeds for the Month of Ramadan, from al-Harith al-Awar that Imam Ali the commander of the Faithfull, peace be upon him, used to pray two rak’as on the night of al-Fitr after Maghrib (the sunset) and its supererogatory prayer.

In his first rak’a he would recite Al Fatiha once, Al Ikhlas one hundred, then in his second rak’a he would recite Al Fatiha, Al Ikhlas once each, and then fall prostrate to Allah and say in his prostration, “I repent to Allah: “I repent to Allah a hundred times.” Then he says: “I swear to the one whom my soul is in his hand, no one will do it for me other than you’.

And then he can ask Allah to fulfil his request, Allah will most certainly fulfil his wishes and forgive his sins, even if he has as many sins as the sand of (Alij), a metaphor of something in abundance. (3)

