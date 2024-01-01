[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 26th Night of Ramadhan

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali organized a live program on the 26th Night of Ramadhan with the lecture of Sister Sadaf Ali.
Event Details:
Children’s programme
Qur’an
Du’a Iftitah & last 10 nights
Short talk
Salaat
Iftar
Speaker:
Sadaf attended Jamia tul Zahra in Qum, before completing her Masters at the Al Mahdi Institute in Birmingham. She has worked for a number of public and not for profit organisations building engagement with Muslim women and young people – including the delivery of leadership training courses.
In her spare time she dabbles in art and poetry and recently set up Hayya Fitness; a Modest Activewear company. She also runs Hayya Adventures which aims to encourage safe spaces and opportunities for Muslim women to engage in active pursuits not always inviting or easily accessible.