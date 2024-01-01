English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsShia islamShia MediaShia OrganizationsVideos

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 26th Night of Ramadhan

0

Shafaqna English SICM Mahfil Ali organized a live program on the 26th Night of Ramadhan with the lecture of Sister Sadaf Ali.

Event Details:

Children’s programme

Qur’an

Du’a Iftitah & last 10 nights

Short talk

Salaat

Iftar 

Speaker:

Sadaf attended Jamia tul Zahra in Qum, before completing her Masters at the Al Mahdi Institute in Birmingham. She has worked for a number of public and not for profit organisations building engagement with Muslim women and young people – including the delivery of leadership training courses.

In her spare time she dabbles in art and poetry and recently set up Hayya Fitness; a Modest Activewear company. She also runs Hayya Adventures which aims to encourage safe spaces and opportunities for Muslim women to engage in active pursuits not always inviting or easily accessible.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 24th Night of Ramadhan

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 23rd Night of Ramadhan Am’aal

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS)

parniani

[Video] Commemorating Laylatul Qadr | Ramadhan 2024

parniani

[Video] Laylatul Qadr | Ramadhan 2024

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 19th Night of Ramadhan 1445/2024

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.