Shafaqna top news stories (5 April 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (5 April 2024) April 5, 2024 | 10:29 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 5 April 2024: [Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 26th Night of Ramadhan USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IECOC on 5 April 2024 [Video] Islamic Laws on fasting: Rules of compensating for not fasting few days… Mashhad: Unique pictures of holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) [Shafaqna Exclusive… UK: Bradford Muslim-Jewish leaders join forces for Ramadhan event 120,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 5 April 2024 [Video] How do we discipline ourselves during the holy month of Ramadan? Norway arrests Sweden Quran burner War in Gaza deprived Palestinians of beloved Ramadhan rituals-traditions [Photos] Karbala: Hundreds of thousands of Pilgrims revive last Friday eve of… UNHRC demands halt to arms sales to Israel Muslim Americans organise solidarity iftar with Gaza outside White House IECOC: Marriage in Paradise [Video] Political tensions seen persisting after first Kuwait parliamentary election under new emir [Video] 3 Things Allah Loves We Do Daily Oxfam: People in northern Gaza are being forced to survive on 245… Descendance of the Holy Quran in the Holy Month of Ramadhan [Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 25)