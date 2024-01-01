The Grand Ayatollah Sistani expresses deep regret regarding inability of world to stop war in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The family of “Amal al-Durr,” a Lebanese child who was martyred in the recent attack by the Israeli regime on southern Lebanon, met with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the supreme religious authority of the Shia world.

According to Shafaqna, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, in this meeting, expressed sympathy with the family of this martyred child and wished patience and tranquility for them. He prayed to Almighty God for the Lebanese people, especially the people of the south, to be blessed and protected from all harm and evil.

Referring to the continuation of the genocidal war by the occupying Israeli army against the people of Palestine in Gaza, he deeply expressed regret at the inability or pretense of inability of the world to stop this war.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

