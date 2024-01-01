Iraq: Ninawa has the highest cancer incidence rate

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– Saleh Al-Hasnawi, the Minister of Health of Iraq, emphasized that Ninawa province has the highest cancer incidence rate.

According to the official Iraqi news agency, he stated that it would take 8 to 10 years for the health insurance law to cover all Iraqis.

Al-Hasnawi added that long-term strategic projects in the health sector require time for implementation. The Minister while denying that Basra province leads in cancer incidence rates, stated that Ninawa has the highest cancer rate, not Basra.

Referring to the eradication of malaria in Iraq, Al-Hasnawi said that the program of sending patients abroad if treatment is unavailable domestically will include all patients, aiming to save their lives.

Source: Iraqi news

