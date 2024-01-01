English
International Shia News Agency
Colombia seeks to join South Africa’s Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Shafaqna English- Colombia requested the International Court of Justice to allow the country to intervene in South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In its application, Colombia called on the court to ensure “the safety and, indeed, the very existence of the Palestinian people”.
The ICJ, the highest UN court, can allow states to intervene and give their views. Several states have said they would also seek to intervene in the case but so far only Colombia and Nicaragua have filed a public request.

Sources: Reuters

