Amnesty International reiterates call for reopened schools for Afghan women-Girls

Shafaqna English- Amnesty International in a report called for the immediate reopening of schools and universities for girls in Afghanistan.

According to the report, following the return to power of Taliban in Afghanistan and the imposition of restrictions, the country is on the brink of “irreversible destruction.”

Amnesty international said it calls “on the Taliban de-facto authorities to grant women and girls their full spectrum of rights including access to education for girls of all ages by immediately re-opening all schools and universities, ensuring access to healthcare, and allowing women to return to work,”

Meanwhile, a number of girl students are once again demanding the reopening of schools and universities.

Sources: AL Jazeera

