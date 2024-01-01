English
International Shia News Agency
Saudi Arabia scales back plan for $1.5 Trillion Desert Project Neom

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has scaled back its medium-term ambitions for the desert development of Neom, the biggest project for diversifying the oil-dependent economy.

By 2030, the government at one point hoped to have 1.5 million residents living in The Line, a sprawling, futuristic city it plans to contain within a pair of mirror-clad skyscrapers. Now, officials expect the development will house fewer than 300,000 residents by that time, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Officials have long said The Line would be built in stages and they expect it to ultimately cover a 170-kilometer stretch of desert along the coast.

Sources: Bloomberg

