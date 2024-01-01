AlKhaleej Online: Presence of millions of Muslims in the Haramain Sharifain on the 27th night of Ramadan

Shafaqna English– Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al Nabawi hosted millions of Muslims on the 27th night of the holy month of Ramadan, who came to celebrate the night of Qadr.

According to AlKhaleej Online, the General Presidency of Haramain announced that a large number of Muslims prayed on this night in Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al Nabawi.

On this night, in the courtyards of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al Nabawi, Muslims prayed Taraweeh which is one of the Sunnah prayers in the month of Ramadan.

Source: mdeast

