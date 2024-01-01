Kuwait: 62.1% voter turnout in 2024 national elections

Shafaqna English- The voting percentage in the 2024 National Assembly elections reached 62.1%, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information announced.

Kuwaitis voted this week to reinstate the majority of legislators who served in the parliament dissolved by the nation’s ruler less than two months ago, in an election marked by a high turnout seen as a potential boost to confidence in the next National Assembly.

The Arab country held its fourth elections in as many years on Thursday, and 39 of the 46 members from the previous parliament retained their seats, official results showed.

Sources: National News

