Sputnik: Sheikh Al-Azhar: “Current events in Gaza show movement of the world toward an abyss that the history has never seen before.”

Shafaqna English– “Ahmed Al Tayeb”, Sheikh al-Azhar called for the unity of Arab countries to restore power and ability for growth and progress and confront the crises.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Sputnik, during the ceremony of the Ministry of Endowments on the night of Qadr, Sheikh Al-Azhar stated: “the current events in Gaza prove that our contemporary world has lost the intellectual and wise leadership and is rushing towards an abyss that the history has never seen before.”

