Hira Cultural District in Mecca is spiritual experience for Umrah performers

Shafaqna English- The Hira Cultural District has become a major attraction for visitors and Umrah performers during Ramadhan.

More than 1 million visitors from over 100 countries have flocked to the district, which offers a rich and immersive experience of Islamic history and culture.

A key attraction is the Revelation Exhibition located at the foot of Mount Hira. This interactive exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the story of the revelation of the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad.

