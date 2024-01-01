English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Hira Cultural District in Mecca is spiritual experience for Umrah performers

0

Shafaqna English- The Hira Cultural District has become a major attraction for visitors and Umrah performers during Ramadhan.

More than 1 million visitors from over 100 countries have flocked to the district, which offers a rich and immersive experience of Islamic history and culture.

A key attraction is the Revelation Exhibition located at the foot of Mount Hira. This interactive exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the story of the revelation of the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France: Dearth of mosques leaves Muslims struggling to find place to pray

leila yazdani

How can I benefit fasting in Ramadhan by quitting smoking?

asadian

[Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 26)

asadian

Islamic Laws on fasting: Rules of compensating for not fasting few days due to a legitimate excuse

asadian

England: Bradford Muslim-Jewish leaders join forces for Ramadhan event

nafiseh yazdani

How do we discipline ourselves during the holy Month of Ramadhan?

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.