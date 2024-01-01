Iraq: Discussion of Iranian Ambassador and Iraqi Minister of Interior about Arbaeen pilgrimage and combating drug trafficking

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– Iraqi News: Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadiq, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad, met with Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, the Minister of Interior of Iraq, today, (Saturday 6th).

According to the official Iraqi news agency, in this meeting, the two sides discussed future actions for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Al-Sadiq and Al-Shammari discussed coordination and mutual cooperation between the two countries in combating drug trafficking and preventing its smuggling.

They also discussed the development of border crossings, in addition to strengthening measures to ensure the security of the Iraq-Iran borders.

Source: Iraqi news

