UK:Muslim woman assaulted in Stoke Newington Street, her hijab forcibly removed

The victim asked the woman what she was doing and the aggressor began racially abusing her before lashing out, hitting her face and grabbing her hijab – a head covering worn by Muslim women.

The victim received lacerations to her face, the Metropolitan Police has said, adding that officers are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Detective Constable Harriet Ford, leading the investigation said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim, made all the worse as it was witnessed by her young children.

“I would ask the public to take a good look at this image and consider if you have any information about her identity.”

Anyone who recognises the person in the image is asked to call 101 quoting CRIS 4632311/23.