[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 27th Night of Ramadhan

Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali organized a live program on the 27th Night of Ramadhan with the lecture of Sister Sadaf Ali on “Continuing The Essence of the Month“.



Event Details:

Children’s programme

Qur’an

Du’a Iftitah & last 10 nights Short talk by Sister Sadaf Ali on “Continuing The Essence of the Month“

Salaat

Iftar

Qari Recitation by Hawraa Yaseen and Mandana Emami

Interactive Du’a discussion with Sh. Zoheir Esmail

Du’a Makarimul Akhlaq

Du’a for Palestine

Whispered prayer from Sahifa Sajjadiyya

Refreshments

Speaker:

Sadaf attended Jamia tul Zahra in Qum, before completing her Masters at the Al Mahdi Institute in Birmingham. She has worked for a number of public and not for profit organisations building engagement with Muslim women and young people – including the delivery of leadership training courses.

In her spare time she dabbles in art and poetry and recently set up Hayya Fitness; a Modest Activewear company. She also runs Hayya Adventures which aims to encourage safe spaces and opportunities for Muslim women to engage in active pursuits not always inviting or easily accessible.

