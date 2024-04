Shafaqna English- The Goût du Bled restaurant in Montreal prepares and distributes 1,200 meals a day to local Muslims who are in need, during the month of Ramadhan.

Meryem Zemouri’s husband owns the restaurant, but during Ramadhan she’s in charge, co-ordinating dozens of volunteers in different shifts as the kitchen rolls 16 hours a day.

“It was my idea since I was very young. It was a dream for me that is now coming true,” Zemouri said, when CBC visited the restaurant Wednesday.

Sources: CBC.Ca

www.shafaqna.com