Nature: Wake up to the hidden kidney disease epidemic

As rates of kidney disease rise around the world, public health leaders must prioritize prevention, treatment, funding and data, according to Nature.

A silent epidemic is building around the world. It is the third fastest growing cause of death worldwide. By 2040, it is expected to be the fifth leading cause of years of life lost. Already, 850 million people are affected, and treating them is a drain on public health coffers: the U.S. government-funded Medicare program alone spends $130 billion a year. The culprit is kidney disease, a condition in which damage to the kidneys prevents them from filtering blood.

Yet the words “kidney disease” do not always come up in discussions of global public health priorities. One reason is that kidney disease is not on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) list of priority noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) that cause premature death. The list of NCDs includes heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease. Because kidney disease is missing, awareness of its growing impact remains low.

The authors of an article in this week’s Nature Reviews Nephrology want to change that (A. Francis et al. Nature Rev. Nephrol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41581-024-00820-6; 2024). Led by the three largest kidney health professional organizations – the International Society of Nephrology, the American Society of Nephrology, and the European Renal Association – they’re urging the WHO to add kidney disease to its list of priority NCDs.

Doing so, they argue, will focus attention on the growing threat, which is particularly severe for people in low- and lower-middle-income countries, who already bear two-thirds of the global burden of kidney disease. Adding kidney disease to the list also means that reducing deaths from it could become a higher priority for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to reduce premature deaths from NCDs by one-third by 2030.

Source: Nature

