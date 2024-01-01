English
Formula 1 heads for Japan this weekend for Round 4

Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, Japan will be the location of round 4 of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship on Sunday.

The competition at Suzuka International Racing Course, which covers 5.8 kilometers (3.6 miles), will consist of 53 laps.

The qualifying stage will occur on Saturday before the race. This Sunday’s race will commence at 0500 GMT.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen has triumphed in the first two Formula 1 races of the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, extending his winning streak to nine races.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari driver, secured his first win of the season in Australia in Round 3, breaking the Red Bull dominance.

