Manchester City’s De Bruyne reached his 100th goal for the club

Shafaqna English- Kevin De Bruyne achieved his 100th goal for Manchester City with his brace in the match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, reprted by Anadolu Ajansı.

Manchester City stated that: “The Belgian’s two magnificent strikes against Crystal Palace saw him become just the 18th man in our Club’s history to reach three figures for goals scored.”

It further added: “The milestone comes in his 372nd appearance for the Club, having already amassed 166 assists across all competitions.”

Source: AA

